Polkadex (PDEX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $7.06 or 0.00022434 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00102928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00147942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,364.10 or 0.99702258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.