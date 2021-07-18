PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) VP Sells $128,150.00 in Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $128,150.00.

Shares of PolarityTE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.43. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in PolarityTE by 177.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PolarityTE by 91.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

