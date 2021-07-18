Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Up 42.3% in June

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 795,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.79. The stock had a trading volume of 314,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.76. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 158,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,572,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 42.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,915,000 after acquiring an additional 145,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.