Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,605 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

