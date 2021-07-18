Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after purchasing an additional 443,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $140.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.66 and a 12-month high of $141.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

