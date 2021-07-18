Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total transaction of $2,555,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131,777 shares of company stock worth $259,355,427 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $232.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $239.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.87.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

