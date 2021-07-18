Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $140.51 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $344.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

