Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,091 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 515,966 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $23,764,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.05.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

