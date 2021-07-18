POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

PORBF remained flat at $$19.88 on Friday. POLA Orbis has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.28.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

