Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 83 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 108.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

CHE opened at $472.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

