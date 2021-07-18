Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $293.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

