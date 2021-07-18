Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $216,000 in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,138,000 after buying an additional 961,135 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,604,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,341,000 after buying an additional 124,046 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,101,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,723,000 after purchasing an additional 87,493 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.