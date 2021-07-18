Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,983 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PVH were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.06. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

