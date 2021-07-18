Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 650 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, insider Barend Reijn sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $428,121.12. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,217 shares of company stock valued at $63,099,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $374.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.71.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

