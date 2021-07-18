Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,827 Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $18,870,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,751,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,299,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,584,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

