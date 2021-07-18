Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $17.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.
PLYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. On average, analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
See Also: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.