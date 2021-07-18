Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $189,200.00.
Shares of PLXS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.73. 71,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
