Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $189,200.00.

Shares of PLXS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.73. 71,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after buying an additional 122,213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.