PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $6.81 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

