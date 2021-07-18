Playkey 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $66,774.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Playkey has a market cap of $178,433.29 and approximately $66,774.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00816772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.