PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives $11.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of AGS stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 385,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,106. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. The firm had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

