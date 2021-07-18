Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.12% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $45,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after buying an additional 1,004,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $157,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

