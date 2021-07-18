Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 30th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HNW opened at $15.19 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

