Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,159 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Pinterest worth $32,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $68.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.67 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,380,713.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,049,286 shares of company stock valued at $74,605,923 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

