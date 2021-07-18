PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of PG&E by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of PG&E by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PG&E by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.