PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Short Interest Down 61.3% in June

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the June 15th total of 524,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of PFSW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 62,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.54 million, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

In other PFSweb news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $58,454.70. Also, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,616 shares of company stock valued at $233,066. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

