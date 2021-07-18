Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.31% of Personalis worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Personalis by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Personalis by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after buying an additional 149,560 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Personalis stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

