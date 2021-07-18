Permission Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $25.70 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Permission Coin has a market cap of $25.70 million and $142,700.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00040420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00105893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00147968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,817.31 or 1.00103192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.