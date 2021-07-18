Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Up 65.7% in June

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,800 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 369,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.3 days.
ILPMF stock remained flat at $$1.37 on Friday. Permanent TSB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64.
About Permanent TSB Group
