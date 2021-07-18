PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.75.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $156.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.