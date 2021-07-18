Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $418,570.42 and $34,726.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.90 or 0.00094352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.10 or 0.00811368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.