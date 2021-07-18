Pentwater Capital Management LP Makes New $225,000 Investment in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $213,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $345,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,854.34.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

