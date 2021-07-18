Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $449,000 in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Shares of Kernel Group stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

