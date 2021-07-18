Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 20,000 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.37. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

