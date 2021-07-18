Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,327,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,474 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for 4.3% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $38,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $8,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 368,977 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 63,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $30.76. 675,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 75.51%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

