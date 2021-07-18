Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.83 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $22.47 million and $14,728.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002621 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000170 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,032,887 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

