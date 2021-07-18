Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 629.25 ($8.22).

Pearson stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 812 ($10.61). The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The company has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 839.54.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

