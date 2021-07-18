Peanut 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $62,823.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $62,823.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,622,861 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

