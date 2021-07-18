PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 1,445,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $8,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after buying an additional 663,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $4,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.