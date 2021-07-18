PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,569. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

