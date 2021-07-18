PDT Partners LLC Invests $937,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $2,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

