PDT Partners LLC Invests $881,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 3,703.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 1,514.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chewy by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,460,000 after buying an additional 152,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $76.98 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.44.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

