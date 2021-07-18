PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 71,914 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,914 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.62.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 334,344 shares of company stock worth $11,437,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

