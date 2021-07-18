PDT Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

