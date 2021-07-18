PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 114,620 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of PBF Logistics worth $20,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. PBF Logistics LP has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.82.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PBFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

