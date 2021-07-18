PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $360.00 at Susquehanna

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.30.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $294.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.55. PayPal has a one year low of $169.08 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.