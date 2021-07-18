PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Short Interest Update

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSSR remained flat at $$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036. PASSUR Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.05.
About PASSUR Aerospace
