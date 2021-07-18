PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Short Interest Update

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSSR remained flat at $$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036. PASSUR Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.05.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services.

