Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $1,589.92 target price on Partners Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Partners Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,589.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,589.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,526.67. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $899.20 and a twelve month high of $1,590.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

