Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Bridgetown 2 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgetown 2 stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

