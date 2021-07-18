Pamp Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.00820606 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

