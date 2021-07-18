PAC Protocol (PAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $138,613.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $88.26 million and $138,613.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001574 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008453 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001501 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,129,945,047 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

